MUNICH, Germany, April 10 A Munich court on
Wednesday said German engineering group Siemens can
move forward with plans to spin off lighting unit Osram despite
legal action taken by a handful of investors.
Siemens is selling off Osram as part of a restructuring
which includes shedding less profitable businesses and seeking 6
billion euros ($7.8 billion) of savings.
But it said last month it would not be able to spin off its
lighting division in April, the earliest date for the planned
listing, because some investors had lodged a legal complaint,
thus blocking the necessary registration of the unit.
The court said on Wednesday that the legal action would not
prevent entry into the register.
The investors that took Siemens to court cited acoustic
problems at the meeting in the Olympia Halle in Munich in
January at which the spin-off and listing was approved.
