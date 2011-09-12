* Siemnens has said IPO planned for Autumn 2011

* Plans to hold listing next year instead -sources

* Osram value has plunged since March (Adds detail, background)

FRANKFURT, Sept 12 Siemens is set to postpone to next year the public flotation of its light bulb unit Osram due to weak markets, sources close to the deal said on Monday.

Siemens has said it planned the multi-billion euro flotation of Osram, the world's second largest lighting maker after Philips , for the European autumn.

A Siemens spokesman on Monday said there were no changes to the company's plans.

However, four sources from the financial and industry sectors said that following the recent slump in stock exchanges worldwide, Siemens no longer expected Osram to attract enough investors to be listed at the price Siemens had in mind.

Volatile markets are causing a number of companies to rethink their flotation plans.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last week that the owners of unlisted German chemicals maker Evonik would also postpone a planned IPO until next year.

Amidst worldwide economic uncertainty, tough competition and price declines, Osram's value has plunged since March, when Europe's biggest engineering conglomerate unveiled the IPO plans after taking a few years to decide on the unit's future.

Deutsche Bank, UBS and Goldman Sachs were selected as IPO managers in May. (Reporting By Alexander Huebner, Philip Halstrick, Edward Taylor and Jens Hack)