FTSE steadies after setting 1-month high, Unilever slumps
* Pearson hit by broker target price cut (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
FRANKFURT May 14 German engineering conglomerate Siemens may list lighting unit Osram as a separate company, handing shares to its investors rather than going through an initial public offering (IPO), German magazine Capital reported.
Parting with Osram via a spin-off would mean Siemens forfeiting cash proceeds from an IPO selling Osram shares to new investors, the magazine said on Monday, without specifying its sources. Siemens declined to comment.
In September, it pushed back a planned listing of Osram to a later date amid market volatility in the euro zone debt crisis.
In August, finance director Joe Kaeser said an IPO had "no value on its own, but there is value in being listed".
That prompted speculation it was considering giving the shares to existing Siemens shareholders, emulating Bayer's spin-off of specialty chemicals unit Lanxess .
Siemens chief executive Peter Loescher said recently it was eyeing a sale of about 50-75 percent of its light bulb unit Osram on the stock exchange in the autumn. (Reporting by Jens Hack, Christoph Steitz and Ludwig Burger; Editing by Dan Lalor)
LONDON, Feb 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Edible drones filled with food, water or medicine could soon become indispensable in humanitarian emergencies by delivering live-saving supplies to remote areas hit by natural disasters or conflict, their designers said on Monday.
DUSHANBE, Feb 20 What would have been the first regular passenger flight from Tajikistan to Uzbekistan in a quarter of a century was cancelled abruptly on Monday, leaving the ex-Soviet Central Asian nations' rapprochement in doubt.