FRANKFURT, June 13 Siemens plans to list its lighting business Osram on the German stock exchange on July 8, according to a presentation published on the engineering group's website on Thursday.

So far, Siemens had said only that it aimed to list Osram in early July. An investor roadshow has already been scheduled for June 24 through July 5.

Siemens aims to spin off 80.5 percent of Osram, which it says is worth about 3.2 billion euros ($4.27 billion), as it seeks to focus on its most profitable businesses. Osram is the world's No.2 player in the lighting industry after Philips . ($1 = 0.7498 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan. Editing by Jane Merriman)