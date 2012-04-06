FRANKFURT, April 6 Siemens may float
its light bulb unit Osram on the stock exchange in the European
autumn, depending on how the market for light-emitting diodes
(LED) develops, the German engineering conglomerate's finance
chief told a newspaper.
"If the (LED market's) cycle goes back up, I could imagine a
flotation in the autumn," German weekly Euro am Sonntag cited
Joe Kaeser as saying in an excerpt of an interview to be
published on Saturday.
Siemens in September pushed back the planned multi-billion
euro listing of Osram to a later date as market volatility amid
the euro zone debt crisis sent investors running from the
European equity capital market.
Also, European LED makers have faced increasing competition
from Korean and Chinese competitors eager to tap into growing
demand for energy-efficient lighting that is set to unseat
incandescent and compact fluorescent light bulbs.
Siemens's Kaeser said there are currently signs that the LED
industry is reaching its trough.
According to Euro am Sonntag, he also said a successful
initial public offering of Osram could mean a higher dividend
for Siemens shareholders.
The company last paid a full-year dividend of 3.00 euros per
share, less than expected, after a turbulent economic
environment took its toll and has said it will have a harder
time reaching its 2012 targets, including flat net income from
continuing operations of 6 billion euros ($7.84 billion).
Kaeser told Euro am Sonntag: "The most important analysts
are in a range of 5.2 billion to 5.4 billion euros. But as long
as there is no new guidance from us, the old one is valid."
($1 = 0.7655 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)