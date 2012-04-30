(Corrects dateline to April 28)
FRANKFURT, April 28 Siemens is eyeing
a flotation of roughly 50 to 75 percent of its light bulb unit
Osram on the stock exchange in the European autumn, the German
engineering conglomerate's chief executive told a newspaper.
"We want to become a minority shareholder but hold a stake
of more than 25 percent," Peter Loescher told German weekly Welt
am Sonntag.
"Autumn could be a good time (for an initial public offering
or IPO)", Loescher told the paper, adding: "We are under no
pressure, we want an IPO timing that is right also for our
shareholders."
Siemens has said in the past that it might float Osram in
the Autumn, depending on how the market for light-emitting
diodes (LED) develops.
It postponed a multi-billion euro listing of the light bulb
maker in September 2011 as market volatility stemming from the
euro zone debt crisis sent investors running from European
equity capital markets.
European LED makers have faced increasing competition from
Korean and Chinese competitors eager to tap into growing demand
for energy-efficient lighting that is set to unseat incandescent
and compact fluorescent light bulbs.
Siemens CFO Joe Kaeser has said there are signs the LED
industry is reaching a trough.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Catherine Evans)