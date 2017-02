FRANKFURT, Sept 12 Siemens is set to postpone to next year the public flotation of its light bulb unit Osram due to weak markets, sources close to the deal said on Monday.

Siemens has said it planned the multi-billion euro flotation of Osram, the world's second largest lighting maker after Philips , for the European autumn.

A Siemens spokesman on Monday said there were no changes to the company's plans. (Reporting By Alexander Huebner, Philip Halstrick, Edward Taylor and Jens Hack)