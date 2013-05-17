Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT May 17 Osram, the lighting business to be spun off by Siemens, expects to approach break-even in its current financial year as it revamps its business.
Revenues will remain flat at about 5.4 billion euros ($7 billion) in the 12 months through September, Osram said in a presentation published on Siemens' website on Friday as part of the light bulb maker's Capital Markets Day.
Osram, the world's No. 2 player in the lighting industry after Philips, is in the midst of restructuring, having been slow to adjust to a shift in demand from traditional light bulbs to light-emitting diodes (LEDs).
Last year, it posted a net loss of 378 million euros.
($1 = 0.7742 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)