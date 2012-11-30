FRANKFURT Nov 30 German light bulb maker Osram will slash another 4,700 jobs and sell factories to compete with Asian rivals after its spin-off from parent Siemens AG .

The company, whose brand is 106 years old, said on Friday it aims to save 1 billion euros ($1.30 billion) over three years, with half of savings coming from procurement.

Siemens plans to give 80.5 percent of Osram, the world's No.2 player in the lighting industry after Philips, to its shareholders in a flotation in the European spring.

($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting by Jens Hack and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)