FRANKFURT Dec 23 Siemens affirmed it did not know about Osram's plans to announce a new growth strategy focused on the LED market, after an Osram supervisory board member told a German newspaper he believed the engineering group must have been aware.

Gerhard Pirner, who is also a representative of German union IG Metall, had said it was hardly imaginable that Siemens was not aware of the plan considering it was a year and a half in the making, according to an article published by Mittelbayerische Zeitung last week.

"Osram's strategic shift took Siemens and the market by surprise," Siemens said in a statement on Wednesday, adding its own representative on Osram's board, Roland Busch, was obligated to keep information he received at Osram confidential. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)