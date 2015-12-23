FRANKFURT Dec 23 Siemens affirmed it
did not know about Osram's plans to announce a new
growth strategy focused on the LED market, after an Osram
supervisory board member told a German newspaper he believed the
engineering group must have been aware.
Gerhard Pirner, who is also a representative of German union
IG Metall, had said it was hardly imaginable that Siemens was
not aware of the plan considering it was a year and a half in
the making, according to an article published by
Mittelbayerische Zeitung last week.
"Osram's strategic shift took Siemens and the market by
surprise," Siemens said in a statement on Wednesday, adding its
own representative on Osram's board, Roland Busch, was obligated
to keep information he received at Osram confidential.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)