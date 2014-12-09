REFILE-INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman
FRANKFURT Dec 9 Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said he would not consider pulling out of a deal to buy U.S. oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand as oil prices decline.
"If we walked away from that deal we would see a lot of happy competitors. That is why we do not even think about walking away. We are in this for the long haul," Kaeser said at an investor conference on Tuesday.
Siemens in September agreed to buy Dresser-Rand for $7.6 billion in cash, paying a relatively rich price to belatedly beef up its presence in the U.S. shale oil and gas industry.
Since then, crude oil prices have dropped by almost a third to close to $60 per barrel. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
LONDON, March 17 Exxon Mobil is seeking to sell half of its 2,500 petrol stations in Italy for up to 500 million euros ($537 million), several sources close to the process said.