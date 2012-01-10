FRANKFURT Jan 10 German engineer Siemens
said full-year targets had become more difficult to
reach as a volatile global economy makes companies more cautious
about major investments, Wall Street Journal Deutschland
reported on Tuesday.
"Our guidance is very ambitious," finance director Joe
Kaeser told in an interview published on Tuesday. "It certainly
has not gotten easier to achieve our goals since we released
them. The headwinds have become stronger."
Siemens gave a cautious outlook for its 2011/12 year to
September on Nov. 10, forecasting flat profit growth.
Kaeser said in the interview it will require "tough work" to
meet that outlook. "We already said in the summer that the
overall economic situation will have an impact on the investment
behavior of our customers.
"When our customers invest less, we get fewer new orders,"
he said, adding he expected Siemens to feel the impact in the
first and second quarter of its fiscal year.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Dan Lalor)