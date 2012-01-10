FRANKFURT Jan 10 German engineer Siemens said full-year targets had become more difficult to reach as a volatile global economy makes companies more cautious about major investments, Wall Street Journal Deutschland reported on Tuesday.

"Our guidance is very ambitious," finance director Joe Kaeser told in an interview published on Tuesday. "It certainly has not gotten easier to achieve our goals since we released them. The headwinds have become stronger."

Siemens gave a cautious outlook for its 2011/12 year to September on Nov. 10, forecasting flat profit growth.

Kaeser said in the interview it will require "tough work" to meet that outlook. "We already said in the summer that the overall economic situation will have an impact on the investment behavior of our customers.

"When our customers invest less, we get fewer new orders," he said, adding he expected Siemens to feel the impact in the first and second quarter of its fiscal year. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Dan Lalor)