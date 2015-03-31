* Siemens to confirm profit targets in May -source
MUNICH, Germany, March 31 Germany's Siemens
remains on track to reaffirm its full-year forecasts
when it reports quarterly results in May, even as problems at
its energy business continue to weigh on earnings, a senior
company source said on Tuesday.
"Business is running exceptionally stably, according to
plan," the source said. The industrial group has targeted an
operating profit margin of 10-11 percent for the year ending
this September and a 15 percent rise in earnings per share.
Problems in Siemens' Energy Sector businesses, where rivals
General Electric and Mitsubishi Hitachi
have overtaken its technology lead in turbine efficiency, have
battered Siemens' financial results.
Profit at its power and gas unit dropped 39 percent last
quarter, and orders at its wind power and renewables unit fell
42 percent.
The source said such problems would continue for at least
another five quarters, adding that it would invest to regain its
technology leadership. "It will take years until we are back
where we were," the person said.
Siemens agreed to buy U.S. oilfield equipment maker
Dresser-Rand for $7.6 billion last year to increase its
exposure to the United States and the shale exploration boom
there.
The oil price has since fallen sharply, causing oil and gas
firms to axe planned exploration projects, but the Siemens
source said on Tuesday the company did not foresee having to
write down Dresser-Rand once the acquisition is complete.
Siemens shares were down 0.8 percent at 100.50 euros by 1105
GMT, when the German blue-chip DAX index was down 0.9
percent.
(Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing
by Maria Sheahan and Greg Mahlich)