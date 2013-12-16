BRIEF-Hoylu acquires Creative Minds Consulting, LLC
* Founders and management team of creative minds consulting will join Hoylu in March 2017. Source text for Eikon:
FRANKFURT Dec 16 Germany's Siemens agreed to cooperate with Pfizer on diagnostic tests for therapeutic products across the U.S. drugmaker's pipeline.
Siemens said in a statement on Monday it would be one of Pfizer's collaboration partners to develop and provide in vitro diagnostic tests for use in clinical studies and, potentially, eventual global commercialisation with Pfizer products.
It did not disclose financial details.
* Founders and management team of creative minds consulting will join Hoylu in March 2017. Source text for Eikon:
* Japan Trade Minister may discuss Westinghouse with US officials
* Changes have been made to the directors’ remuneration policy with effect from january 1 2017