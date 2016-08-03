Consol Energy posts quarterly loss; says may divest coal business
Jan 31 Coal and natural gas producer Consol Energy Inc reported a quarterly loss and said it was looking to sell its coal business or spin it off to shareholders.
FRANKFURT Aug 3 Siemens appointed Tim Holt as the new chief executive of its Power Generation Services division, succeeding Randy Zwirn, 62, who will retire on Oct. 1.
Holt, 46, is currently CEO of the Power and Gas unit within Power Generation Services. His successor will be announced at a later date, Siemens said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Jan 31 Coal and natural gas producer Consol Energy Inc reported a quarterly loss and said it was looking to sell its coal business or spin it off to shareholders.
LONDON, Jan 31 Chrysaor, which has just bought much of Shell's UK North Sea assets for up to $3.8 billion, said it was in the market for more North Sea deals to expand its newly acquired position as one of the basin's biggest independent producers.
BRASILIA, Jan 31 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Tuesday a judge had ordered the suspension of the sale of petrochemical companies Suape and Citepe.