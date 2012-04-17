FRANKFURT, April 17 German engineering
conglomerate Siemens is poised to scrap its full-year
target of flat net profit at 6 billion euros ($7.8 billion) amid
losses from its offshore wind business, Financial Times
Deutschland reported, citing company sources.
The daily newspaper said on Tuesday provisions for the
company's offshore wind business in the second quarter will be
at about the same level as in the first quarter, when they stood
at 203 million euros.
A spokesman for Siemens declined to comment on the report,
saying the company would publish its quarterly results on April
25, as planned.
Siemens Chief Executive Peter Loescher already warned
earlier this year that the company's full-year profit target had
become more ambitious.
($1 = 0.7656 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Till
Weber)