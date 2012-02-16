* To build power transmission cable in Irish Sea

FRANKFURT, Feb 16 German engineering conglomerate Siemens and Italy's Prysmian have won a contract worth more than 1.1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) to build an underwater cable line connecting the power grids of Scotland and England.

The contract was awarded by a joint venture set up by UK grid operator National Grid Electricity Transmission and its Scottish counterpart Scottish Power Transmission, Siemens said on Thursday.

The company declined to say how much of the total contract was allotted to it, while Prysmian, world leader in energy and telecoms cables, said its share of the order was worth around 800 million euros.

The cable link, with a route length of more than 400 kilometers, will be installed in the Irish sea and allow power transmission from renewable sources in Scotland to consumption centers in England.

Siemens said the grid connection will be built by late 2015. ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach. Editing by Mark Potter)