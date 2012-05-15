* Doha Insurance Company exceeds 3 pct threshold on May 7
* Qatar adds Siemens to portfolio of German holdings
* Already owns stakes in Volkswagen, Porsche SE and Hochtief
* Shares down 1 pct, lag European sector index
FRANKFURT/DOHA, May 15 The Gulf state of Qatar
accumulated a small stake in Siemens, Germany's most
valuable company, worth roughly 2.4 billion euros ($3.08
billion), adding to the natural gas-rich country's portfolio of
minority investments around the world.
In a regulatory filing published on Tuesday, the German
industrial group said that a subsidiary of the state-owned Doha
Insurance Company (DIC) had exceeded the 3 percent
threshold in voting shares on May 7, which triggered the
mandatory disclosure.
The Gulf nation's immense supply of natural gas have made it
so rich, it has been snapping up assets at a breakneck pace as
it struggles to find enough attractive investment opportunities
to keep up with its constantly growing cash pile.
As a result, Qatar has been the most active of the Gulf
region's sovereign investors in recent years, buying stakes in
companies including Credit Suisse, Barclays,
Agricultural Bank of China, Santander Brasil
as well as London's famed Harrods department store.
Alone in Germany it controls a 17 percent voting stake in
Volkswagen and one-tenth of the unlisted common
shares in automotive holding Porsche SE. The state
also owns a holding in construction group Hochtief.
Last week, sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority
(QIA) bought a stake in Royal Dutch Shell, and earlier
reports said that it was looking at a 3-5 percent stake.
($1 = 0.7789 euros)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Regan Doherty)