DOHA Feb 5 Siemens has been awarded
a $38 million contract by Qatar Steel to build a high-voltage
substation at Qatar's industrial city of Mesaieed, the German
engineering conglomerate said on Tuesday.
The 220/66/33-kilovolt substation will replace an existing
facility within 14 months, ensuring a more reliable power supply
to Qatar Steel's complex, Siemens said.
Qatar Steel, a subsidiary of Industries Qatar,
launched a $5.7 billion aluminium plant in December 2009, and
currently has foreign investments in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and
the UAE.
Last year Qatar bought a 2.4 billion euro ($3.1 billion)
stake in Siemens, Germany's second most valuable company, adding
to the natural gas-rich country's portfolio of minority
investments around the world.
($1 = 0.7301 euros)
(Reporting by Regan Doherty, Editing by Mark Potter)