Sept 19 Siemens Ltd , the Indian unit of Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE), and a unit of Reliance Industries have signed an agreement to jointly develop homeland security applications in India, the companies said on Monday.

The country's security market is expected to be one of the largest growing markets in the world over the next decade, the companies said in a joint statement.

Reliance Industries has permits to provide fourth-generation (4G) wireless broadband services in all of India's 22 telecoms zones, although is yet to start the services. The companies will leverage the 4G network for video and security applications, the statement said. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)