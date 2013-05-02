FRANKFURT May 2 German industrial bellwether Siemens expects to benefit from the emergence of high-end manufacturing in China in 2014, its finance chief said.

"There is reason to believe that this economy will make inroads into aerospace and automotive," Joe Kaeser told analysts on Thursday after Siemens published quarterly financial results.

"Automation will be the decisive factor for entering this area," he added. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)