FRANKFURT May 4 German industrial group Siemens does not need to rush with a planned listing of its healthcare unit as it believes the market will stay healthy for some time, its finance chief said on Thursday.

Siemens said in November it planned a stock-market listing for the $15 billion revenue business. After reporting quarterly results on Thursday, it said it was exploring two or three options for doing this, without being specific.

"We're not in a hurry. We don't need to react very quickly," Ralf Thomas told reporters on a conference call. "We don't believe that the market environment is going to completely flip overnight. That's why we don't feel under pressure."

He added that he would not rule out the possibility that Siemens could achieve the stock-market listing by merging the business with that of an already-listed company, as it did with Spanish renewables group Gamesa, but at the same time said Gamesa should not be considered a blueprint.

