(Corrects fourth paragraph to show quarterly new orders were down 2 percent, not up 2 percent)

MUNICH Nov 10 Siemens (SIEGn.DE), a bellwether for the euro zone's largest economy, proposed a smaller-than-expected 11 percent increase in its full-year dividend after its quarterly operating profit fell short of expectations.

Europe's biggest engineering conglomerate said on Thursday it would pay shareholders 3.00 euros per share compared with 2.70 euros last year, missing the 3.14 euro average estimate in a Reuters poll.

It said fiscal fourth-quarter core operating profit climbed to 2.17 billion euros ($2.95 billion) from 791 million last year, missing consensus of 2.39 billion euros.

But revenues rose 5 percent to 20.35 billion euros, beating consensus of 19.76 billion, and a 2 percent decline in new orders to 21.16 billion euros beat consensus of 20.27 billion. ($1 = 0.736 Euros)