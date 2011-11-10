(Corrects fourth paragraph to show quarterly new orders were
down 2 percent, not up 2 percent)
MUNICH Nov 10 Siemens (SIEGn.DE), a bellwether
for the euro zone's largest economy, proposed a
smaller-than-expected 11 percent increase in its full-year
dividend after its quarterly operating profit fell short of
expectations.
Europe's biggest engineering conglomerate said on Thursday
it would pay shareholders 3.00 euros per share compared with
2.70 euros last year, missing the 3.14 euro average estimate in
a Reuters poll.
It said fiscal fourth-quarter core operating profit climbed
to 2.17 billion euros ($2.95 billion) from 791 million last
year, missing consensus of 2.39 billion euros.
But revenues rose 5 percent to 20.35 billion euros, beating
consensus of 19.76 billion, and a 2 percent decline in
new orders to 21.16 billion euros beat consensus of 20.27
billion.
($1 = 0.736 Euros)
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach)