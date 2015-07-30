Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
FRANKFURT, July 30 German trains-to-turbines group Siemens stuck to its full-year outlook, saying on Thursday it expected a strong fourth quarter despite a softening market outlook.
Siemens said it still expected a profit margin of 10-11 percent from its industrial businesses after reaching a margin of 9.5 percent in its fiscal third quarter to end-June.
Quarterly results beat expectations with orders down 5 percent, sales down 3 percent and net profit down 2 percent.
Industrial business profit rose 1 percent to 1.82 billion euros ($2 billion), beating the company's own consensus for 1.7 billion euros, as a strong performance at healthcare and its core automation unit outweighed weakness in turbines and trains.
($1 = 0.9112 euros)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: