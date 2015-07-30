* Industrial hardware and software, healthcare, lift results

* Full-year target for 10-11 percent industrial margin maintained

* Shares rise more than 4 percent

* Q3 results beat expectations

* Shares up 3 percent (New throughout)

By Georgina Prodhan

FRANKFURT, July 30 German trains-to-turbines group Siemens lifted its key industrial profit margin to 9.5 percent in the third quarter from 9.0 percent a quarter earlier, below its full-year goal and lagging its main rivals but still beating expectations.

The Munich-based group said strong sales of industrial hardware and software to the German car industry benefiting from recovery in Europe, as well as market share gains in medical imaging equipment in the United States, had lifted its results.

Siemens surprised some analysts by maintaining its target of an industrial margin of 10-11 percent for the year to end-September despite weakness in some key markets, especially China, where quarterly sales fell 8 percent.

Overall, orders fell 5 percent, sales fell 3 percent and net profit fell 2 percent on an organic basis in the quarter.

"We do not doubt that we are on the right track as we have seen since July," Chief Financial Officer Ralf Thomas told analysts and journalists on a call. He did not elaborate but spoke of a "final sprint" to the end of the financial year.

Siemens shares jumped more than 4 percent, topping the gainers in a flat German blue-chip DAX index.

Siemens reported solid results in six of its eight divisions, lifting its industrial business profit 1 percent to 1.82 billion euros ($2 billion), well above the company's own analyst consensus for 1.7 billion euros.

But a collapse in demand for large gas turbines in Germany, which Siemens is addressing with thousands of job cuts, once again blighted results at its Power and Gas division, as did a surprise charge of 106 million euros for a 2011 legacy project.

Sales and profits also fell at Siemens' trains unit, a fact it attributed to the timing of large rail projects. The world's top train makers are consolidating but Siemens says its broader offering including signalling means it can hold its own.

Chief Executive Joe Kaeser has made sweeping changes to Siemens' portfolio, selling off consumer businesses like hearing aids and household appliances and buying U.S. oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand for $7.6 billion to focus on its core industrial strengths.

The group's profit margin from continuing operations has barely budged from the 9.2 percent he inherited two years ago.

But windfalls from the disposals have boosted Siemens' net profit and increased its ability to return cash to shareholders.

"In our view, the transformation continues, we would not rule out an increased dividend pay-out or an increase of the share buy-back due to the successful H1 disposals. Remains a 'buy' despite China worries weighing on sentiment for the stock," wrote DZ Bank analyst Alexander Hauenstein.

WEATHERING

Siemens appears to be weathering slowing demand and stronger local competition in China, where it makes 9 percent of its sales, better than its competitors.

Swiss power and automation group ABB reported a 14 percent drop in orders from China last quarter, compared with Siemens' 2 percent decline, saying demand had fallen for energy, construction and factory equipment.

Asked whether he expected Chinese demand to stabilise, Kaeser said: "I don't know. What we know is we need to be as flexible as we can be... We are a bit careful about China for Q4 and Q1."

Siemens said demand for its healthcare equipment in China had been weak in the quarter, as had demand for its industrial hardware, software and services.

Kaeser, who has run Siemens for almost two years, introduced the industrial margin measure as a way to benchmark the company against competitors, whom it still lags by far in profitability.

General Electric for instance improved its industrial profit margin to 16.2 percent last quarter, while ABB's operational margin was 11.7 percent.

"Our competitors are outperforming us on profitability and we want to get back to where we were," Kaeser said on Thursday.

Siemens is hampered by a clutch of unprofitable businesses whose sales total about 15 billion euros ($16 billion) or a fifth of its total revenue. They include mechanical drives, compressors and transformers.

The company has largely opted to fix these itself rather than finding new owners, but the restructuring process is time-consuming and difficult in Germany, where labour law is strong.

Siemens has already announced plans to cut about 12,000 jobs, many of them in Germany where it employs about a third of its staff, at a cost of up to a billion euros.

It booked severance charges of 274 million euros in the third quarter, without which its industrial profit margin would have been 10.4 percent, and said it expected another 200-400 million euros of charges this quarter. ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Editing by David Holmes and Susan Thomas)