* Shareholders question Kaeser's strategy
* Industrials profit 1.82 bln euros, down 4 percent
* Kaeser defends decision to buy Dresser-Rand
* Shares fall 3 percent
(Recasts, adds shareholder comments)
By Georgina Prodhan
MUNICH, Jan 27 Siemens Chief
Executive Joe Kaeser faced tough questions on Tuesday about his
stewardship of Europe's biggest engineering group, 18 months
after overthrowing his predecessor in a messy boardroom coup.
Hailed as a much-needed "numbers man" when he took over from
Peter Loescher after six profit warnings, the former finance
chief has proved as keen on grand strategic visions to try to
stamp his mark on the German turbines-to-trains group as other
recent predecessors.
Kaeser has already agreed the company's most expensive
acquisition, begun hiving off healthcare, formerly the group's
most profitable business, fired a raft of senior managers and
announced job cuts expected to run into the thousands.
On Tuesday, the company veteran of more than three decades
unveiled results that disappointed the market, blighted by a 39
percent profit drop at the power and gas unit -- the group's
biggest profit contributor a year earlier -- and a 13 percent
fall at the healthcare unit.
Siemens shares fell more than 3 percent and Kaeser, 57,
faced criticism at the company's annual meeting in Munich.
"Even if you are the right man at the right time, Mr Kaeser,
Siemens is not a one-man show," said Ingo Speich, fund manager
at Union Investment, a top 10 Siemens shareholder.
In September, Kaeser unveiled a $7.6 billion plan to buy
U.S. oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand, jumping in
just before a steep oil price slide began to stifle investments
in shale. [ID: nL4N0V23OD]
Critics say the acquisition cements Siemens' reputation for
buying at the top of the cycle. They see parallels with
Dade-Behring and Bayer's diagnostics unit, which
Siemens bought for a total of 11 billion euros in 2006 and 2007
and later wrote down by 1.4 billion euros -- one of the factors
that led up to Loescher's ouster.
"Why was the takeover of Dresser so strategically
important?" asked Henning Gebhardt, global head of equity at
Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management.
"It's a real shame that the acquisition has again created
the impression that Siemens buys too expensively."
Defending the deal, Kaeser said he was confident the oil
price would recover in the medium term.
RESULTS SUFFER
Siemens has long been under pressure to improve its margins
and its valuation versus rivals such as ABB, Schneider
Electric and General Electric, but the profit
margin of its industrial businesses fell to 10.2 percent in the
first quarter from 11.3 percent a year earlier.
That compares with an operational core profit margin of 14.3
percent at ABB last quarter, Schneider Electric's 13.9 percent
in 2013 - which it expects to have improved by 0.4 to 0.8
percentage points in 2014 - and an 18.6 percent operating margin
for GE's industrial segment in the fourth quarter.
Siemens trades at 13.7 times 12-month forward earnings, a 17
percent discount to peers, including Switzerland's ABB, France's
Schneider Electric and Dutch Philips.
The German company's results were hurt by price pressure in
gas and steam turbines that caused the profit collapse in the
power and gas unit. That pressure is set to intensify once GE
completes its $16.9 billion takeover of the power assets of
France's Alstom, which it beat out Siemens to buy.
Healthcare, the medical imaging and diagnostics business
that was formerly a star performer at Siemens, also disappointed
on weaker business in China and Japan.
Kaeser has made changes to top management, making way for
new blood and shifting some executives from one division to
another.
Late on Monday, Siemens announced that Hermann Requardt
would step down as CEO of the healthcare division after leading
the business since 2001.
It also said the head of the power and gas division would
leave the company by this weekend, handing over in an acting
capacity to managing board member Lisa Davis, a Houston-based
executive Siemens poached last year from Shell to lead
the integration of Dresser-Rand and its U.S. business.
($1 = 0.8843 euros)
(Editing by David Clarke and Keith Weir)