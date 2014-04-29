FRANKFURT, April 29 Siemens' talks with Rolls-Royce to buy a unit that makes gas turbines and compressors are part of a new strategy that the German engineering group will present on May 7, a spokesman said.

If talks are successful, Siemens's supervisory board will discuss the matter in its meeting on May 6, he said.

Sources familiar with the matter earlier told Reuters that Siemens was considering paying just under 1 billion euros ($1.38 billion) for the Rolls-Royce unit. Rolls-Royce has confirmed the two companies are in talks.

($1 = 0.7237 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)