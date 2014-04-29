FRANKFURT, April 29 Siemens' talks
with Rolls-Royce to buy a unit that makes gas turbines
and compressors are part of a new strategy that the German
engineering group will present on May 7, a spokesman said.
If talks are successful, Siemens's supervisory board will
discuss the matter in its meeting on May 6, he said.
Sources familiar with the matter earlier told Reuters that
Siemens was considering paying just under 1 billion euros ($1.38
billion) for the Rolls-Royce unit.
Rolls-Royce has confirmed the two companies are
in talks.
($1 = 0.7237 Euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)