JOHANNESBURG Feb 18 Siemens will supply turbines for a 9 billion rand ($770 million) project to build three wind farms in South Africa with a combined capacity to generate 360 megawatts of power, it said on Wednesday.

The German industrial group signed a contract with Mainstream Renewable Power, a Dublin-based clean-energy developer that is planning to build a $1.9 billion solar and wind electricity project in Africa.

Mainstream said construction will begin on the three wind farms this month.

