BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Hilton Worldwide
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing
JOHANNESBURG Feb 18 Siemens will supply turbines for a 9 billion rand ($770 million) project to build three wind farms in South Africa with a combined capacity to generate 360 megawatts of power, it said on Wednesday.
The German industrial group signed a contract with Mainstream Renewable Power, a Dublin-based clean-energy developer that is planning to build a $1.9 billion solar and wind electricity project in Africa.
Mainstream said construction will begin on the three wind farms this month.
($1 = 11.7105 rand) (Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)
PARIS, March 24 Rothschild & Co will study strategic options, including a possible flotation or sale, for French frozen food retailer Picard after winning the mandate from its owners, sources close to the matter told Reuters.