* Siemens sees revenue growth in 2013
* Sees uncertainties in economic developments in 2013
* Sees slowdown in growth in energy sector in 2012, 2013
BERLIN, Nov 30 Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE), a
bellwether for the euro zone's largest economy, expects revenue
growth in 2013 on the back of high orders in 2012.
However, the Munich-based maker of products ranging from
fast trains and gas turbines to light bulbs and hearing aids
expects considerable uncertainties regarding developments in
the world economy.
"Based on an expected overall positive development in the
markets served by our sectors, we expect continued revenue
growth in fiscal 2013," Siemens said in its 20-F filing with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
"Revenue in fiscal 2013 is anticipated to benefit from an
expected book-to-bill ratio above one in fiscal 2012."
Europe's biggest engineering conglomerate, whose current
business year ends in September 2012, has four main business
sectors: energy, industry, healthcare and infrastructure and
cities.
Siemens gave a cautious outlook for 2012 on Nov. 10, when
it released its results for the year to September 2011 and
announced a smaller-than-expected 11 percent rise in its
dividend. [ID:nL5E7MA1I8]
It had forecast flat profit growth in 2012 after ending its
year in a turbulent economic environment.
Siemens rival ABB Ltd (ABB.NS) has downplayed talk of
recession and for the period 2011-2015, the Swiss engineering
company set itself a new average annual sales growth target of
between 7 percent and 10 percent, aiming to outpace economic
and market growth. [ID:nL6E7M402D]
SEES ENERGY SLOWDOWN
Siemens said on Wednesday it had forecast growth in the
energy sector would slow in fiscal 2012 and 2013 compared with
the first-half of last year, with continuing pressure on prices
in the wind market.
It expects adjusted return on capital employed to reach a
target range of 15 to 20 percent in 2012 and 2013.
Siemens repeated its targets for operational earnings
before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITDA) margins of 10 to
15 percent for the energy sector and 15 to 20 percent for
healthcare.
But the EBITDA margin targets for the industry sector was
changed to 11 to 17 percent from 10 to 15 percent, while the
target for the infrastructure and cities sector - its new
operating division - was set at 8 to 12 percent.
(Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach; editing by Andre Grenon)