FRANKFURT Oct 11 Germany's Siemens
conceded that it needed to slash production costs and could cut
jobs to compete with its rivals after 2012 proved to be tougher
so far than it had expected.
"As a leading company, we want to be better than the
competitors. We don't want to bob along somewhere in the broad
masses of the middle field," Chief Executive Peter Loescher said
in a statement on Thursday.
The comments came after Loescher outlined a new savings
programme for Siemens, Germany's biggest company by market value
and a major employer, in a closed meeting with about 600 of the
company's managers in Berlin.
He is expected to present details of the plan, which German
media has speculated will include thousands of job cuts, when
Siemens publishes its financial results on Nov. 8.
Loescher said among the programme's goals would be to tackle
high production costs, review underperforming businesses and
simplify internal processes. He did not say how much money
Siemens aimed to save or how many jobs might be cut as part of
the programme.
