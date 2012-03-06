HANOVER, Germany March 6 Siemens Enterprise Communications is preparing for an initial public offering by end 2012, Chief Executive Hamid Akhavan told Reuters on Tuesday.

Siemens Enterprise Communications, which is also known as SEN Group, is a joint venture between Siemens and U.S. financial investor Gores Group.

SEN specialises in communications systems for large corporations. (Reporting By Peter Maushagen; writing by Edward Taylor)