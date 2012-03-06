BRIEF-EJF Capital LLC says shares of On Deck Capital's common stock are undervalued
* EJF Capital LLC reports 7.0 percent stake in on deck capital inc as of feb 17 - sec filing
HANOVER, Germany March 6 Siemens Enterprise Communications is preparing for an initial public offering by end 2012, Chief Executive Hamid Akhavan told Reuters on Tuesday.
Siemens Enterprise Communications, which is also known as SEN Group, is a joint venture between Siemens and U.S. financial investor Gores Group.
SEN specialises in communications systems for large corporations. (Reporting By Peter Maushagen; writing by Edward Taylor)
WARSAW, Feb 21 Private equity fund CVC Capital Partners has agreed to buy Zabka Polska SA, one of Poland's biggest chains of convenience stores, from Mid Europa Partners, CVC said on Tuesday.
* David Richmond reports 10.8 percent stake in Rockwell Medical Inc as of Feb 20 - sec filing