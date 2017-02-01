MUNICH, Germany Feb 1 Top European engineering
group Siemens said it expected increasing headwinds
in economic growth and investment sentiment, in response to
comments from analysts that its raised full-year outlook still
looked conservative.
The German company on Tuesday night increased its industrial
profit margin forecast to 11-12 percent for the year to
end-September from previously 10.5-11.5 percent, after reporting
a margin of 13 percent for its fiscal first quarter.
"We are rather cautious in front of the backdrop of
potential volatility also on interest rates," Chief Financial
Officer Ralf Thomas told analysts on a call ahead of Siemens'
annual shareholder meeting.
He said momentum from operations was the driving force
behind the first-quarter beat.
