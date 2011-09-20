PARIS, Sept 20 German engineering company Siemens (SIEGn.DE) withdrew an unknown amount in deposits from Societe Generale in July, but the withdrawal was unrelated to the French bank's financial health, a Paris-based source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The information came after the Financial Times reported the move, which the newspaper said happened two weeks ago at an unidentified big French bank.

"Siemens withdrew funds (from Societe Generale) before the publication of the outcome of the stress tests (in July)," the source said. "The withdrawal was for reasons related to performance and not to French bank issues."

The source said the deposits, while at SocGen, had been placed in an investment fund but was unable to say what the amount was.

Societe Generale declined to comment. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)