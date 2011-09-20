PARIS, Sept 20 German engineering company
Siemens (SIEGn.DE) withdrew an unknown amount in deposits from
Societe Generale in July, but the withdrawal was
unrelated to the French bank's financial health, a Paris-based
source told Reuters on Tuesday.
The information came after the Financial Times reported the
move, which the newspaper said happened two weeks ago at an
unidentified big French bank.
"Siemens withdrew funds (from Societe Generale) before the
publication of the outcome of the stress tests (in July)," the
source said. "The withdrawal was for reasons related to
performance and not to French bank issues."
The source said the deposits, while at SocGen, had been
placed in an investment fund but was unable to say what the
amount was.
Societe Generale declined to comment.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)