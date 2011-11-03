FRANKFURT Nov 3 Siemens (SIEGn.DE) has to write
down more than 200 million euros ($276 million) for Solel Solar
because business at the solar energy unit has developed more
slowly than expected, a German newspaper reported on Wednesday,
citing industry sources.
German engineering conglomerate Siemens bought the
Israel-based Solel Solar in 2009, its last significant
acquisition.
Siemens had wanted to strengthen its position in the
concentrating solar thermal power market. Solel produces solar
troughs and is involved in the manufacture and installation of
solar fields for large scale solar energy production.
Siemens, due to report full-year results next week, would
not comment.
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
(Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Dan Lalor)