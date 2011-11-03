FRANKFURT Nov 3 Siemens (SIEGn.DE) has to write down more than 200 million euros ($276 million) for Solel Solar because business at the solar energy unit has developed more slowly than expected, a German newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing industry sources.

German engineering conglomerate Siemens bought the Israel-based Solel Solar in 2009, its last significant acquisition.

Siemens had wanted to strengthen its position in the concentrating solar thermal power market. Solel produces solar troughs and is involved in the manufacture and installation of solar fields for large scale solar energy production.

Siemens, due to report full-year results next week, would not comment.

($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Dan Lalor)