UPDATE 1-CERAWEEK-Foreign buyers eye U.S. pipeline investments in hunt for steady yields
* Trump's promised policies could stir buying (Adds more details about tax considerations, paragraph 12)
BERLIN, July 6 German engineering group Siemens and Swiss rail company Stadler are considering a joint venture to bundle all business projects in short and long-distance traffic, Wirtschaftswoche reported, without citing the source of the information.
The chief executives of both companies have already had several discussions, the magazine reported on Saturday, adding that neither Siemens nor Stadler were willing to comment on possible cooperation.
Siemens, Europe's biggest engineering firm whose products range from hearing aids to gas turbines, announced a massive savings drive late last year to close the gap with more profitable rivals such as U.S.-based General Electric Co and Switzerland's ABB.
Close cooperation with Stadler would help Siemens's cost-cutting efforts, Wirtschaftswoche said, adding the talks were initiated by Stadler CEO Peter Spuhler. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by James Jukwey)
* Trump's promised policies could stir buying (Adds more details about tax considerations, paragraph 12)
PARIS, March 9 Swiss-French cement maker LafargeHolcim should think twice about supplying cement for the wall U.S. President Donald Trump plans to build on the border with Mexico, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Thursday.
HOUSTON, March 9 Foreign institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, are studying investments in the U.S. interstate oil and gas pipeline network as a way to obtain recurring returns in a low interest-rate environment.