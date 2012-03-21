FRANKFURT, March 21 Siemens has delayed plans by a year to unveil the first subsea power grid to tap growing demand by oil and gas producers for power at depths of 3,000 metres.

The delay was revealed after Siemens announced its acquisition of Scottish oil service business Expro's Connectors and Measurements division for $630 million on Tuesday, which will provide the final technology for the project.

A spokeswoman for Siemens, whose oil and gas business competes with General Electric, said on Wednesday the proto-type subsea power grid was originally set to be unveiled late this year but its development was a "little bit delayed".

Adil Toubia, CEO of Siemens Oil and Gas Division, said on Tuesday the proto-type would be deployed at the end of 2013 and would be available to the market at the end of 2014.

The Expro unit purchase by Europe's biggest engineering conglomerate is the largest transaction Siemens has made since it bought Dade Behring for around $6.3 billion in 2007.

Atle Stromme, Global Head of Subsea, a unit of Siemens Oil and Gas, said the Connectors and Measurements business would complete what Siemens needs to develop the subsea power grid, a first ever for water depths of at least 3,000 meters in the oil and gas processing industry.

"We now have in-house to develop the power grid," he said.

Toubia, who worked for oilfield services provider Schlumberger for 22 years before joining Siemens last month, did not rule out further acquisitions in the area.

"If there's a need, we'll examine it," he said.

Siemens' subsea power grid -- which includes transformers, compressors, switchgears and variable speed drives -- will provide the power to transport the oil and gas from the wellhead to a processing facility.

Siemens anticipates the subsea market will double by 2020 from $23 billion last year and the subsea power grid market, estimated at 600 million euros in 2009 will be around 2 billion euros by 2020. It hopes to capture 10-15 percent market share by then.

With some 16,000 employees and revenue at 4.7 billion euros, Siemens' Oil and Gas division is relatively small compared with GE's Oil and Gas, which has more than 33,000 employees and $13.7 billion revenue last year. ($1 = 0.7564 euros) (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)