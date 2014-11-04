FRANKFURT Nov 4 German engineering group
Siemens will take writedowns that may run into the
hundreds of millions of euros at its wind-turbines business, the
Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Tuesday.
Citing industry sources, the German broadsheet said the
company would write down the business by a triple-digit
million-euro amount because of quality issues.
Profit at Siemens' wind power division plunged 60 percent in
the first nine months of 2014 due to a low contribution from the
high-margin offshore business, high production costs and charges
for replacing defective bearings in onshore wind turbines.
Siemens, which declined to comment on the report, is due to
report results for its full year to end-September on Thursday.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Potter)