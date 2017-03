FRANKFURT Nov 6 Germany's Siemens agreed to sell parts of its water technologies unit to private equity group AEA Investors for 640 million euros ($862.4 million).

The transaction, flagged by Reuters last month, is subject to regulatory approval, the company said on Wednesday, a day before it is due to publish its quarterly financial results.

($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)