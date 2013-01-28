BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "FinTech" payments technology for Chase Pay
FRANKFURT Jan 28 Siemens has picked Goldman Sachs to advise on the sale of its Water Technologies unit, two people familiar with the matter said.
The sale may officially be launched in the second quarter, the sources added.
Siemens and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.