(Adds details of new model of turbine)
COPENHAGEN, March 11 Siemens has
struck a deal to supply wind turbines to a large offshore German
wind farm in a deal that will boost a flagging order book and it
said it would begin testing within days its largest yet turbine
model.
The wind turbine unit of the German engineering firm will
provide 67 of its 6 megawatt (MW) turbines, the largest it has
on offer although it will soon start selling a 7 MW model. It
said it had struck the deal with Highland Group Holding Ltd.
Although it did not give any financial details of the deal
last August it won a similar order for 67 6 MW turbines which it
said then was worth almost 650 million euros ($688 million).
Siemens provided the turbines to the largest offshore wind
farm in the world, Britain's London Array at over 600 MW. But
projects the size of 400 MW are still rare. The Bard 1 farm of
the same size as Veja Mate is the largest in Germany.
The Veja Mate project is in the German part of the North Sea
amongst a hub of wind farms including the 400 MW Bard 1, with
the BorWin electrical power transmission facilities at its
heart.
The first turbines are due to be installed in March 2017 and
Siemens also has a 15-year service contract, it said in
Copenhagen where it was attending Europe's largest offshore wind
energy conference.
The deal should help boost Siemens' energy unit which
recorded a big drop in orders for wind power and renewables in
the fourth quarter to 1.32 billion euros from 2.26 billion euros
a year earlier. It put that result down to a tough-to-beat
comparative quarter the previous year.
Siemens also laid out its strategy to bring the costs of
producing electricity by wind down to 10 euro cents per kilowatt
per hour from around 14 now, which involves larger turbines on
the one hand and smaller transformers that transmit power.
The 7 MW turbine will be tested in Denmark "within days" and
should be on offer in 2017 or 2018 after receiving its full
certification, said Michael Hannibal, chief executive of the
offshore division of Siemens Wind Power.
The new model is an upgrade, which means aside from a few
modifications, parts and supply chains remain the same while
power is increased and maintenance costs are reduced.
Siemens' new model is still smaller than the largest yet
which is being developed by a Vestas joint venture and
be installed in the second half of next year.
($1 = 0.9454 euros)
(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Mark Potter and Susan
Thomas)