FRANKFURT Feb 27 Germany's Siemens
has had to postpone the link-up of another wind power park off
the German North Sea coast, it said on Wednesday, after similar
difficulties caused hefty charges and weighed on company profits
in 2012.
"The transformer platform for the wind farm Sylwin 1 off the
coast of the island of Sylt will be delayed by roughly half a
year," a spokesman said.
Soil tests had surprisingly revealed soft layers which would
make a deeper mooring necessary, he said. The platform would now
only be connected in the second half of 2013, having been
earmarked for first half 2013 start initially.
Three out of four platforms to be built by Siemens are
lagging behind initial schedules by up to a year.
Siemens last year had to pay transmission grid firm TenneT
500 million euros ($653.65 million) in lieu for the
delays.
The contractual burdens for Siemens in the latest delay
should also be limited to that amount, because they have been
capped at that sum per case, creating a clear picture of the
potential financial damage.
Germany last year removed some legal hurdles for offshore
wind parks, approving a law under which liabilities stemming
from cable delays would be passed on to consumers via an extra
charge, to jump-start the fledgling sector.
This helped TenneT which is responsible for bringing the
wind power onshore but could not afford the penalties.
Siemens results for last year are set to be affected by
charges booked at its Power Transmission unit in relation to the
offshore wind problems.
German offshore wind units are placed further out at sea
than those elsewhere in the world because of big natural
protection areas and the promise of higher wind yields.
But relevant technologies are untested and it is not clear
how equipment will perform over long periods.
($1 = 0.7649 euros)
(Reporting by Jens Hack; writing by Vera Eckert; editing by
James Jukwey)