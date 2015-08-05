FRANKFURT Aug 5 German industrial group Siemens has chosen the German coastal town of Cuxhaven as the location for its new wind power components plant, it said on Wednesday.

Siemens will invest 200 million euros ($217 million) in the factory, its most significant new production facility in Germany for years, and will create up to 1,000 new jobs there. ($1 = 0.9208 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)