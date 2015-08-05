UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Aug 5 German industrial group Siemens has chosen the German coastal town of Cuxhaven as the location for its new wind power components plant, it said on Wednesday.
Siemens will invest 200 million euros ($217 million) in the factory, its most significant new production facility in Germany for years, and will create up to 1,000 new jobs there. ($1 = 0.9208 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources