Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
ZURICH Oct 8 The SIX Swiss Exchange said on Wednesday it had granted an application by German industrial conglomerate Siemens to delist secondary listed registered shares with no par value.
The delisting will take place on Jan. 9 and the last trading day on the Swiss bourse will be on Jan. 8, SIX said in a statement. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
March 10 Caterpillar Inc said on Friday it was compliant with tax laws, a week after federal law enforcement officials raided three of the company's buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)