NEW YORK Feb 24 Pointing to what she calls
signs of a market bottom, Terri Spath, chief investment officer
of Santa Monica, California-based Sierra Investment Management,
is adding back shares of companies that have fallen the hardest
over the last six months.
"We are starting to see value in some areas that were really
sacrificed during the bear market," she said in an interview,
pointing to areas such as global infrastructure companies and
emerging market equities in countries such as Taiwan and
Indonesia.
"There's plenty of things out there that could have 50- to
100-percent returns over the next 12 months," she said, ranging
from high-yield bonds to basic material companies, she said.
Spath, who oversees approximately $2.3 billion at Sierra, a
wealth management firm that typically has a conservative
investment bent, was one of the first to say that small-cap U.S.
stocks and other assets were headed for a bear market, or a drop
of 20 percent from their most recent peak.
She further increased her holdings of 10-year Treasuries and
other more conservative assets in late January as the U.S. stock
market tumbled as much as 10 percent from the start of the year.
Now, however, oil prices have found a bottom near $30 a
barrel, she said, relieving some concerns weighing on the energy
sector and other global infrastructure companies. The benchmark
S&P 500, meanwhile, is up 3.5 percent from the low it hit
in early February, prompting Spath to increase holdings of
riskier assets.
"We're not quite out of the woods yet, but we don't want to
wait until things are crystal clear and miss it," she said.
