NEW YORK Feb 24 Pointing to what she calls signs of a market bottom, Terri Spath, chief investment officer of Santa Monica, California-based Sierra Investment Management, is adding back shares of companies that have fallen the hardest over the last six months.

"We are starting to see value in some areas that were really sacrificed during the bear market," she said in an interview, pointing to areas such as global infrastructure companies and emerging market equities in countries such as Taiwan and Indonesia.

"There's plenty of things out there that could have 50- to 100-percent returns over the next 12 months," she said, ranging from high-yield bonds to basic material companies, she said.

Spath, who oversees approximately $2.3 billion at Sierra, a wealth management firm that typically has a conservative investment bent, was one of the first to say that small-cap U.S. stocks and other assets were headed for a bear market, or a drop of 20 percent from their most recent peak.

She further increased her holdings of 10-year Treasuries and other more conservative assets in late January as the U.S. stock market tumbled as much as 10 percent from the start of the year.

Now, however, oil prices have found a bottom near $30 a barrel, she said, relieving some concerns weighing on the energy sector and other global infrastructure companies. The benchmark S&P 500, meanwhile, is up 3.5 percent from the low it hit in early February, prompting Spath to increase holdings of riskier assets.

"We're not quite out of the woods yet, but we don't want to wait until things are crystal clear and miss it," she said. (Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Nick Zieminski)