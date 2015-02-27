(Adds details)
By Silvia Antonioli
London Feb 27 African Minerals said on Friday
its Chinese partner in the Tonkolili iron ore project in Sierra
Leone, has taken on some of its multi-million dollar debt and is
demanding repayment.
A group of banks including Standard Chartered and Citi,
which had lent African Minerals $250 million as pre-export
finance (PXF), have transferred their interest to Shandong Steel
Hong Kong Zengli Limited, a subsidiary of Shandong Iron and
Steel Group, which owns a quarter of the Tonkolili project.
The loan, which has an outstanding amount of $166.7 million
has been in default since November and Shandong has now demanded
immediate repayment, London-listed African Minerals said.
The company, which owns 75 percent of Tonkolili, has been
battered by higher costs related to the Ebola outbreak in West
Africa and a rout in iron ore prices in the last year.
It was forced to shut down its operation in Sierra Leone in
late November for lack of working capital after failing to agree
with Shandong on the release of funds that were previously
earmarked for the next phase of expansion of Tonkolili.
"The borrowers and guarantors do not have sufficient funds
available to make the payment demanded," African Minerals said
in a statement.
Shares in the company have been suspended since Nov. 20 due
to uncertainty about the company's future.
(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)