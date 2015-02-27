* Shandong owns 25 pct on Tonkolili, African Minerals 75 pct
* Shandong could end up taking control of the project
* African Minerals battered by Ebola, iron price rout
(Adds information about the injunction)
By Silvia Antonioli
London Feb 27 African Minerals said on Friday
its Chinese partner in its sole asset, the Tonkolili iron ore
project in Sierra Leone, has taken on some of its multi-million
dollar debt and is demanding repayment.
The loan is secured against certain assets of the borrower
and by taking ownership of the debt, Shandong is in a position
that could allow it to take control of the project.
"The borrowers and guarantors do not have sufficient funds
available to make the payment demanded," African Minerals said
in a statement on Friday.
A group of banks including Standard Chartered and Citi, had
lent African Minerals $250 million as pre-export finance (PXF),
and have transferred their interest to Shandong Steel Hong Kong
Zengli Limited, a subsidiary of Shandong Iron and Steel Group,
which owns a quarter of the Tonkolili project.
The loan, which has an outstanding amount of $166.7 million
has been in default since November and Shandong wants immediate
repayment, London-listed African Minerals said.
The company, which owns 75 percent of Tonkolili, has been
battered by higher costs related to the Ebola outbreak in West
Africa and a rout in iron ore prices in the last year.
It was forced to shut down its operation in Sierra Leone in
late November for lack of working capital after failing to agree
with Shandong on the release of funds that were previously
earmarked for the next phase of expansion of Tonkolili.
Shares in the company have been suspended since Nov. 20 due
to uncertainty about the company's future.
Shandong has obtained an interim injunction in Sierra Leone
restraining African Minerals from unilaterally taking any steps
that will lead to the dissolution, liquidation, winding up or
placing into administration of any of its companies.
African Minerals said it would "seek clarification of
Shandong's intentions in relation to the PXF facility and the
repayment demand."
(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)