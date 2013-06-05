LONDON, June 4 Sierra Leone officials sought to ease concerns over a review of mining revenue and contracts on Wednesday, saying the aim was uniformity of tariffs with neighbouring states.

Investors have been put on edge by reviews into contracts and tax rates carried out in West African countries including Liberia, Democratic Republic of Congo and Guinea.

In February Sahr Wonday, the head of the new National Minerals Agency set up to implement Sierra Leone's mining code, told Reuters he would definitely recommend changes to some of the West African nation's existing contracts with mining companies.

Wonday, speaking at an investment conference in London on Wednesday, chose to stress collaboration with companies.

"We don't want to do this at the expense of efficiency. We want to make sure this is done in a way that does not negatively impact on returns of investment," he said.

The government has promised to increase revenue from the mining sector but must balance this against scaring off investors in what is a tough market for junior miners with many struggling to raise funding.

Any changes in contracts will be negotiated with companies and in line with the rest of the region, the minister or mines, Alhaji Minkailu Mansaray, told Reuters on the sidelines of the conference.

"We don't just get up one morning and say 'we've changed the law' - no we don't do that," Mansaray said.

"In the first place we look at the West African region... We want to harmonise the tariffs such that we are all working from the same page," he said, adding that Sierra Leone had been holding bilateral discussions with Guinea.

"Even if there are issues that border on reviews we have to ensure that we dialogue with our partners the investors, we discuss with them and then have a meeting point," Mansaray said.

TAX INCREASES

Companies in the country such as iron ore producer London Mining have already renegotiated their tax revenue with the government.

"As we discovered more ore and set plans to increase production, alongside an increase in iron ore prices, we negotiated new tax terms with the government," Graeme Hossie, chief executive of London Mining told Reuters.

London Mining had to increase its tax rate from 6 percent to 25 percent, but still pays less than the 37.5 percent level stipulated in Sierra Leone's mining laws.

Hossie said London Mining's level of taxation was not under review and was set until 2020.

"Something I've been really encouraged by from talking to ministers is that they seem to understand how hard it is to raise money at the moment," he said.

Iron-ore shipments by African Minerals and London Mining helped fuel estimated economic growth of 20 percent in Sierra Leone last year, one of the world's fastest growth rates.