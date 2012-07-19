GENEVA, July 19 Sierra Leone has provisionally awarded contracts to 11 companies including Noble Energy and Chevron Sahara to explore for oil in eight offshore blocks, a government statement showed.

The following were awarded blocks: African Petroleum Corp, Kosmos, Elinilto Ltd, Signet Petroleum, Minexco, Masters Energy, Chevron Sahara, Noble Energy, Odye, GNBH Sierra Leone Exploration and Vadara Petroleum and Hydrocarbons.

The government said it received 59 applications for the blocks which formed part of the West African country's third bid round. (Reporting by Emma Farge)