Sept 15 Sierra Rutile Ltd :

* Statement re update on the Ebola virus

* Has been in close consultation with government of Sierra Leone regarding implementation of recently announced nationwide travel restrictions to contain Ebola outbreak

* Has confirmed with government that restriction period will not be extended beyond three-day

* Operations are expected to be restricted during three-day period

* Essential services such as power plant and health clinic will continue to operate as normal

* Will seek to optimise its operations and workforce during time leading up to and after restriction period to minimise, overall impact on business