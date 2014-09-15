Sept 15 Sierra Rutile Ltd :
* Statement re update on the Ebola virus
* Has been in close consultation with government of Sierra
Leone regarding implementation of recently announced nationwide
travel restrictions to contain Ebola outbreak
* Has confirmed with government that restriction period will
not be extended beyond three-day
* Operations are expected to be restricted during three-day
period
* Essential services such as power plant and health clinic
will continue to operate as normal
* Will seek to optimise its operations and workforce during
time leading up to and after restriction period to minimise,
overall impact on business
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: