Sept 17 Sierra Rutile Ltd :

* For the six months ended 30 June 2014, 8 pct increase in rutile production to 56,060 tonnes (H1 2013: 51,985 tonnes)

* For the six months ended 30 June 2014, 34 pct increase in rutile sales volumes to 71,565 tonnes (H1 2013: 53,446 tonnes)

* For the six months ended 30 June 2014, revenue of $64.1 million in-line with H1 2013 of $66.4 million despite lower market pricing

* For the six months ended 30 June 2014, $8.7 million EBITDA 1 (H1 2013: $13.5 million)